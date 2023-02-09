WSPP staff talk completed projects, upcoming ones

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents’ taxes dollars can be directly seen in parks projects that are being improved.

Wild Spaces Public Places staff presented during the Gainesville City Commission’s general policy meeting Thursday.

One of the projects that is nearly completed is the playground at Albert Massey Park. The playground will have a space theme and be all-inclusive to people with mobility issues. City Parks Recreation and Cultural Affairs Director Roxanne Gonzalez says now the park will be much more accessible.

The playground will reopen in April. There is no word yet on when the pool beside the park will open its doors once again.

“So it wasn’t just the children that are playing in there, but the parents to be able to enjoy their moment with their children as well, it’s very exciting,” said Gonzalez.

Another WSPP project that will soon begin is lighting improvements in city parks, including at the skatepark at Possum Creek. Construction begins in March.

