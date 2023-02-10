Brick City Center for the Arts presents Words, Music, Art: A Love Story until Sunday

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Words, Music, Art: A Love Story will be presented at the Brick City Center for the Arts until Sunday.

The Brick City Cabaret Company will be at this event and features some of the region’s finest vocal talent.

The collaborative fundraiser benefits the Ocala Civic Theatre and Marion Cultural Alliance.

It’s a wonderful way to get into the valentine’s day mood a little early.

Come for cocktail hour to enjoy the food, drinks, and an MCA exhibit before the show.

The event starts at 8 p.m. will doors opening at 7.

