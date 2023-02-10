Cold-shooting Gator women fall to Mississippi State, 73-56

KK Deans the lone Gator to reach double figures with 17 points (5-10 FG)
Florida guard KK Deans (3) in action during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Florida A&M on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Throughout SEC play, the Gator women’s basketball team has been prone to scoring slumps and getting pounded on the glass. Both factors were revealed again on Thursday against Mississippi State.

The Gators fell to the Bulldogs, 73-56, for their third defeat in the last four games. Florida (14-10 overall, 3-8 SEC) shot just 32 percent from the field while connecting on just one field goal in the second quarter, and lost the rebounding battle, 46-31. Each of UF’s last four losses in league play have come by at least 11 points.

KK Deans was the lone Gator to hit double figures, scoring 10 points of 5-for-10 shooting. The Bulldogs (17-7 overall, 6-5 SEC) were led by Jerkaila Jordan with 20 points and nine rebounds.

Florida hits the road to face rival Georgia on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Athens. The Bulldogs are 5-6 in conference play.

