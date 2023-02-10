Deputies arrest murder suspect in deadly shooting in Gainesville neighborhood

Booking photo for Dallvion Parker, 28, accused murder
Booking photo for Dallvion Parker, 28, accused murder(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect in a deadly shooting that left two people dead and a third person injured in a Gainesville neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook, Dallvion Jarrell Parker, 28, was arrested in connection to a double homicide that occurred Feb. 2. He was brought into custody after the Gainesville Police Department issued a warrant which was served by sheriff’s deputies with the help of US Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force.

RELATED: GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home

Brittany Avery-Hoisnton and Trayvon Sheppard were shot and killed at a home on Northwest Third Avenue. Another person was wounded in the shooting.

RELATED: Mayor Harvey Ward answers questions about crime, K9 units

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

Two killed in crash involving Tesla and semi.
FHP Report: Deadly Tesla crash on I-75 in Gainesville caused by “human error”
FHP Report: Deadly Tesla crash on I-75 in Gainesville caused by “human error”
Mayor Harvey Ward answers questions about crime, K9 units
The Florida Senate passed a bill that will establish the “Unauthorized Alien Transport Program”...
State lawmakers give final approval for funding migrant relocation