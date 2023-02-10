Deputies arrest murder suspect in deadly shooting in Gainesville neighborhood

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect in a deadly shooting that left two people dead and a third person injured in a Gainesville neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook, Dallvion Jarrell Parker, 28, was arrested in connection to a double homicide that occurred Feb. 2. He was brought into custody after the Gainesville Police Department issued a warrant which was served by sheriff’s deputies with the help of US Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Brittany Avery-Hoisnton and Trayvon Sheppard were shot and killed at a home on Northwest Third Avenue. Another person was wounded in the shooting.

