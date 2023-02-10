FBI searching Pence home as part of classified docs probe

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigations into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and JILL COLVIN and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI is searching former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home as part of a classified records probe, according to a person familiar with the search.

The person was not authorized to discuss the law enforcement action and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday.

The search follows the discovery of documents with classified markings by attorneys last month.

The FBI had already taken possession of what Pence’s lawyer described to the National Archives as a “small number of documents” that had been “inadvertently boxed and transported” to Pence’s Indiana home at the end of the Trump administration.

The Justice Department and a Pence spokesperson did not immediately return a call seeking comment Friday.

___

Colvin reported from New York.

