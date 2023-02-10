Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies

FILE - This image shows a Florida Gators helmet.
FILE - This image shows a Florida Gators helmet.(Source: MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Florida Gators offensive lineman died suddenly on Thursday night according to multiple media reports.

Social media tributes are acknowledging the death of the walk-on player Kaleb Boateng, an offensive lineman. Boateng was a member of the Florida team in 2021 after transferring from Clemson.

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney provided a statement following reports of Boateng’s passing:

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Kaleb’s passing,” stated Swinney. “This is a very tragic and sad situation. Our prayers are with his family. While he was only here a couple of years before moving on, we remember Kaleb as being a good teammate and always having a good spirit to him. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and all of those who were blessed to know him.”

TRENDING: Gainesville police investigating suicide at student housing complex

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

High Springs ice cream shop owner hosts fundraiser for boy battling genetic disorder
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Plant-based speaker shares his story ahead of Gainesville’s Veg Fest
Plant-based speaker shares his story ahead of Gainesville’s Veg Fest
Brick City Center for the Arts presents Words, Music, Art: A Love Story until Sunday