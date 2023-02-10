Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Florida Gators offensive lineman died suddenly on Thursday night according to multiple media reports.

Social media tributes are acknowledging the death of the walk-on player Kaleb Boateng, an offensive lineman. Boateng was a member of the Florida team in 2021 after transferring from Clemson.

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney provided a statement following reports of Boateng’s passing:

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Kaleb’s passing,” stated Swinney. “This is a very tragic and sad situation. Our prayers are with his family. While he was only here a couple of years before moving on, we remember Kaleb as being a good teammate and always having a good spirit to him. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and all of those who were blessed to know him.”

Rest in Paradise Kaleb Boateng🙏 pic.twitter.com/lb8OEGd88h — Florida Recruiting (@FLRecruits) February 10, 2023

