Gainesville police investigating suicide at student housing complex

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are investigating a death at an apartment complex in Gainesville.

GPD officials say at around 5:40 p.m on Thursday evening, they responded to Varsity House Apartments on SW 37th street, where they found one person dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

We will give you more details as we learn more about the case.

