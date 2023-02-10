Gainesville police investigating suicide at student housing complex
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are investigating a death at an apartment complex in Gainesville.
GPD officials say at around 5:40 p.m on Thursday evening, they responded to Varsity House Apartments on SW 37th street, where they found one person dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
