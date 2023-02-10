Gainesville police investigating suicide at student housing complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are investigating a death at an apartment complex in Gainesville.

GPD officials say at around 5:40 p.m on Thursday evening, they responded to Varsity House Apartments on SW 37th street, where they found one person dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

We will give you more details as we learn more about the case.

