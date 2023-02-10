Girls H.S. Basketball: Hawthorne, Newberry among NCFL playoff survivors

Hawthorne and Newberry will clash in a region championship rematch
Five NCFL teams advance
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In girls high school basketball, it is time to win, or go home. Five North Central Florida schools did exactly that on Thursday, advancing in the region playoffs.

In Class 1A, Hawthorne took down Madison County, 61-50 in the region semifinals. De’Mya Adams led the Hornets (12-5) with 20 points, while Jhalea Jackson added 13. Hawthorne moves on to face Newberry (22-5), a 57-45 winner over Hilliard. Trenton also stayed alive in Class 1A, edging Williston, 32-28.

In Class 3A, P.K. Yonge dominated Trinity Christian, 57-27, while in Class 6A, GHS held off Niceville, 48-45 in region quarterfinal action. Both teams will host region semifinals on Tuesday.

Other NCFL schools participating in region quarterfinal games had the following results:

Class 2A:

Munroe (13-9) def. Meadowbrook (20-5), 53-27

North Florida Educational (15-8) def. Oak Hall (16-8), 55-37

Class 3A:

Providence School (20-5) def. Bradford (10-12), 58-46

FSU High (17-10) def. Trinity Catholic (16-11), 73-60

Class 4A:

Lake Highland Prep (21-6) def. North Marion (11-12) , 90-21

Palm Bay (20-8) def. Lake Weir (14-7), 81-14

Class 5A:

Gateway (22-6) def. Vanguard (8-15), 72-31

Class 7A:

Colonial (19-8) def. West Port (19-7), 70-34

