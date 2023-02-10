High Springs ice cream shop owner hosts fundraiser for boy battling genetic disorder

Harley Castrol,16, is currently at a hospital in Orlando waiting on a liver transplant.
Harley Castrol,16, is currently at a hospital in Orlando waiting on a liver transplant.(wcjb)
By Alexus Goings
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Angela Wilcox is the owner of the “Florida creamery ice cream shop” in High Springs. She started a fundraiser to help a long-time customer, Harley Castrol, who is battling cystic fibrosis. He is currently at a hospital in Orlando waiting on a liver transplant.

“This is something I talked to Harley’s father about,” said Wilcox. “He was all in on this idea to try and raise enough money to get them from Orlando back to Gainesville and hopefully to the Fort White High/Springs community.”

Castrol has been a regular customer at the ice cream shop since its doors opened in 2019. Wilcox says he lit up the room every time he walked in.

“As soon as Harley walked in, I knew there was something special about him, he has a beautiful smile and he was just precious.”

Friends and people who knew him came out to support the cause. Grant Britt shared his touching moment he had with Harley.

“You never knew he was sick by how he acted, that was the best thing about Harley, said Britt. “He drew me a picture playing the guitar while I led worship on Sunday. Just a very sweet kid, he’s in our prayers and that’s why we’re here today.”

Wilcox says one hundred percent of ice cream sales from Thursday will go to the “Team Harley” organization and help him fight his battle one scoop at a time.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

Student reacts to high school teacher and former police officer arrested for inappropriately touching students
Guns, 90 lbs of drugs found at Levy County property within reach of a child
Bernard Smith was arrested for inappropriately touching students for several years.
Student reacts to high school teacher and former police officer arrested for inappropriately touching students
Penny sales tax event
WSPP staff talk completed projects, upcoming ones