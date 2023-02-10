High Springs ice cream shop owner hosts fundraiser for boy battling genetic disorder

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Angela Wilcox is the owner of the “Florida creamery ice cream shop” in High Springs. She started a fundraiser to help a long-time customer, Harley Castrol, who is battling cystic fibrosis. He is currently at a hospital in Orlando waiting on a liver transplant.

“This is something I talked to Harley’s father about,” said Wilcox. “He was all in on this idea to try and raise enough money to get them from Orlando back to Gainesville and hopefully to the Fort White High/Springs community.”

Castrol has been a regular customer at the ice cream shop since its doors opened in 2019. Wilcox says he lit up the room every time he walked in.

“As soon as Harley walked in, I knew there was something special about him, he has a beautiful smile and he was just precious.”

Friends and people who knew him came out to support the cause. Grant Britt shared his touching moment he had with Harley.

“You never knew he was sick by how he acted, that was the best thing about Harley, said Britt. “He drew me a picture playing the guitar while I led worship on Sunday. Just a very sweet kid, he’s in our prayers and that’s why we’re here today.”

Wilcox says one hundred percent of ice cream sales from Thursday will go to the “Team Harley” organization and help him fight his battle one scoop at a time.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.