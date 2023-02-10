Marion County Pets: Moses, Becca, and Mabel

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First up is a pup who is happy to help keep your floors clean Moses. Moses is two years old and is looking for an amazing companion to go outside with.

Next is a kitty looking for the perfect life that matches her beauty Becca. This shy eight-month-old is looking for a best friend and a forever home.

Lastly we have nine-year-old Mabel. This dog loves to go on walks and is looking for or someone who appreciates getting a daily dose a vitamin D.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.