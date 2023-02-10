Mayor Harvey Ward answers questions about crime, K9 units

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward addressed concerns Friday about the murders near downtown Gainesville and the GPD canine unit.

TV20 asked Ward about the murder of Brittany Avery-Hoisnton and Trayvon Sheppard that occurred Feb. 2. Ward stated that officers are still searching for the suspect.

Ward also said that GPD requested K9 officers from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office the night of the double-homicide, but that request was rejected.

The GPD K9 unit is currently not active after the sergeant in charge left the unit. A new sergeant has since been selected.

Discussions about GPD’s canine units could happen during a public safety committee meeting at the end of the month.

“When it comes to detail for GPD, my conversations with Chief Scott are ‘what do you need,’” Ward said. “It’s not a matter of me telling Chief Scott what to do, because I’m not a police officer. I ask Chief Scott what he needs to make our department work better and reduce violent crime in general.”

K9 units are expected to be back out on patrol sometime in May.

