Mayor Harvey Ward answers questions about crime, K9 units

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward addressed concerns Friday about the murders near downtown Gainesville and the GPD canine unit.

TV20 asked Ward about the murder of Brittany Avery-Hoisnton and Trayvon Sheppard that occurred Feb. 2. Ward stated that officers are still searching for the suspect.

RELATED: GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home

Ward also said that GPD requested K9 officers from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office the night of the double-homicide, but that request was rejected.

The GPD K9 unit is currently not active after the sergeant in charge left the unit. A new sergeant has since been selected.

RELATED: Gainesville Police Department K-9 Unit goes on patrol after sergeant resigns, department reviews policies

Discussions about GPD’s canine units could happen during a public safety committee meeting at the end of the month.

“When it comes to detail for GPD, my conversations with Chief Scott are ‘what do you need,’” Ward said. “It’s not a matter of me telling Chief Scott what to do, because I’m not a police officer. I ask Chief Scott what he needs to make our department work better and reduce violent crime in general.”

K9 units are expected to be back out on patrol sometime in May.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

Two killed in crash involving Tesla and semi.
FHP Report: Deadly Tesla crash on I-75 in Gainesville caused by “human error”
FHP Report: Deadly Tesla crash on I-75 in Gainesville caused by “human error”
Mayor Harvey Ward answers questions about crime, K9 units
The Florida Senate passed a bill that will establish the “Unauthorized Alien Transport Program”...
State lawmakers give final approval for funding migrant relocation
State lawmakers give final approval for funding migrant relocation