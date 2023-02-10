MCSO searching for man that stole webcams and motor oil from two gas stations

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:22 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the man they say stole $150 worth of webcams and motor oil from two gas stations.

Deputies say this man stole from Two Circle K gas stations Tuesday morning, one in Reddick and another in Citra.

The thefts happened between 5 and 6 a.m.

