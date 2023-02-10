Northeast 39th Avenue temporarily closes for pedestrian safety improvements project

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Department of Transportation announced plans to begin a mobility and safety improvements project on Northeast 39th Avenue, adjacent to the Gainesville Regional Airport.

The construction, which is slated to begin next week, is aiming to increase pedestrian safety and mobility.

A Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon will be installed on Northeast 39th Avenue, giving pedestrians a place to cross. The traffic device is an advanced crosswalk system that regulates both vehicle and pedestrian movement using traffic signals.

Northeast 39th Avenue will see closures for the duration of the project, both for drivers and pedestrians.

The project is reported to finish this summer.

