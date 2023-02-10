Ocala man arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder in Dunnellon

Brian Keron Welcome arrested for murder
Brian Keron Welcome arrested for murder(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man accused of committing the first murder in the city of Dunnellon in 32 years.

On Thursday, Brian Keron Welcome, 42, of Ocala, was arrested for the murder of Eric Daugherty, 41, on Nov. 28, 2022.

Daughtery was found dead inside a home on Walnut Street in Dunnellon. During the course of the investigation, detectives received information that Welcome, who goes by the nickname “Rockafeller,” was present at the home at the time of the murder.

RELATED: Composite sketch of Dunnellon homicide suspect released

Witnesses told detectives, Welcome was seated at a table in the living room and Daughtery was asleep on a nearby couch. Welcome suddenly stood up, and without provocation whatsoever, fatally shot Daughtery. A witness described the murder as “cold-blooded.”

Welcome was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

RELATED: ‘I’m not surprised this happened’: Residents react to City of Dunnellon homicide

‘I’m not surprised this happened’: Residents react to City of Dunnellon homicide

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

FILE - This image shows a Florida Gators helmet.
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies
High Springs ice cream shop owner hosts fundraiser for boy battling genetic disorder
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Plant-based speaker shares his story ahead of Gainesville’s Veg Fest
Plant-based speaker shares his story ahead of Gainesville’s Veg Fest