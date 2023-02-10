Ocala man arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder in Dunnellon

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man accused of committing the first murder in the city of Dunnellon in 32 years.

On Thursday, Brian Keron Welcome, 42, of Ocala, was arrested for the murder of Eric Daugherty, 41, on Nov. 28, 2022.

Daughtery was found dead inside a home on Walnut Street in Dunnellon. During the course of the investigation, detectives received information that Welcome, who goes by the nickname “Rockafeller,” was present at the home at the time of the murder.

Witnesses told detectives, Welcome was seated at a table in the living room and Daughtery was asleep on a nearby couch. Welcome suddenly stood up, and without provocation whatsoever, fatally shot Daughtery. A witness described the murder as “cold-blooded.”

Welcome was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

