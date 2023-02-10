Plant-based speaker shares his story ahead of Gainesville’s Veg Fest
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Veg Fest is taking place on Saturday, February 12th at Depot Park from 10 am-3 pm.
There will be educational speakers, food trucks, and more!
Admission is free.
Chuck Carroll is the host of The Exam Room Podcast where he interviews experts in the plant-based community.
Carroll will be speaking on Sunday alongside professional wrestler, Austin Aires, and Dr. Tuttle.
