Plant-based speaker shares his story ahead of Gainesville’s Veg Fest
By Kristin Chase
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Veg Fest is taking place on Saturday, February 12th at Depot Park from 10 am-3 pm.

There will be educational speakers, food trucks, and more!

Admission is free.

Chuck Carroll is the host of The Exam Room Podcast where he interviews experts in the plant-based community.

Carroll will be speaking on Sunday alongside professional wrestler, Austin Aires, and Dr. Tuttle.

