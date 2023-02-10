State lawmakers give final approval for funding migrant relocation

TALLAHASEE, Fla. (NSF) - After a sometimes-emotional debate about immigrants and the nation’s border policies, state lawmakers gave final approval Friday to a plan that likely will lead to Florida transporting more migrants to “sanctuary” areas of the country. The Republican-controlled House voted 77 to 34 to approve the plan giving a victory to Governor Ron DeSantis. The Senate passed the bill Wednesday. When signed by DeSantis, the bill will create an “Unauthorized Alien Transport Program” and provide $10 million to transport migrants from Florida and other states to sanctuary areas. The bill emerged after the DeSantis administration sparked a national controversy in September by flying about 50 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Bill sponsor John Snyder says the new program would only transport migrants who volunteer to go to the other places.

According to Rep. Snyder, ”What we are talking about are chartered flights to get folks off of the streets and up to sanctuary jurisdictions, so their taxpayers can pay for these folks, not the hard-working people of Florida.”

House Democrats, including Anna Eskamani, call the measure a “political ploy” to help DeSantis, who is considered a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate and frequently criticizes the Biden administration on immigration issues.

”Spending public money to transport individuals is a political stunt,” said Rep. Eskamani.

Friday’s vote was along almost straight party lines, with only one Republican joining Democrats in opposing the bill.

