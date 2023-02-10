State lawmakers give final approval for funding migrant relocation

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASEE, Fla. (NSF) - After a sometimes-emotional debate about immigrants and the nation’s border policies, state lawmakers gave final approval Friday to a plan that likely will lead to Florida transporting more migrants to “sanctuary” areas of the country. The Republican-controlled House voted 77 to 34 to approve the plan giving a victory to Governor Ron DeSantis. The Senate passed the bill Wednesday. When signed by DeSantis, the bill will create an “Unauthorized Alien Transport Program” and provide $10 million to transport migrants from Florida and other states to sanctuary areas. The bill emerged after the DeSantis administration sparked a national controversy in September by flying about 50 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Bill sponsor John Snyder says the new program would only transport migrants who volunteer to go to the other places.

According to Rep. Snyder, ”What we are talking about are chartered flights to get folks off of the streets and up to sanctuary jurisdictions, so their taxpayers can pay for these folks, not the hard-working people of Florida.”

TRENDING: Bill to change ‘NIL’ college athlete pay heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis

House Democrats, including Anna Eskamani, call the measure a “political ploy” to help DeSantis, who is considered a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate and frequently criticizes the Biden administration on immigration issues.

”Spending public money to transport individuals is a political stunt,” said Rep. Eskamani.

Friday’s vote was along almost straight party lines, with only one Republican joining Democrats in opposing the bill.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

Two killed in crash involving Tesla and semi.
FHP Report: Deadly Tesla crash on I-75 in Gainesville caused by “human error”
FHP Report: Deadly Tesla crash on I-75 in Gainesville caused by “human error”
Mayor Harvey Ward answers questions about crime, K9 units
State lawmakers give final approval for funding migrant relocation