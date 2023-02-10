Street named after former Gator Steve Spurrier unveils in front of Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - To honor the head ball coach Steve Spurrier, he will get a street named after him on Friday.

Steve Spurrier Way will be officially unveiled at the promenade in front of Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille in Celebration Pointe.

The University of Florida quarterback’s name already adorns three football fields and a top 100 restaurant.

Local and state officials and many Gator legends including Coach Spurrier are coming to the celebration.

The unveiling will start at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

