Street named after former Gator Steve Spurrier unveils in front of Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - To honor the head ball coach Steve Spurrier, he will get a street named after him on Friday.

Steve Spurrier Way will be officially unveiled at the promenade in front of Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille in Celebration Pointe.

The University of Florida quarterback’s name already adorns three football fields and a top 100 restaurant.

TRENDING: MCSO searching for man that stole webcams and motor oil from two gas stations

Local and state officials and many Gator legends including Coach Spurrier are coming to the celebration.

The unveiling will start at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.