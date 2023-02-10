Suwannee County man caught with 15 grams of cocaine

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Suwannee County is facing drug charges after sheriff’s deputies say they caught him with cash and cocaine.

Norman Whitaker, 41, was driving into Suwannee County when deputies pulled him over near U.S.-90 and Walker Avenue.

They say they found 15 grams of cocaine in his car, along with $6,000.

Whitaker was booked into the Suwannee County Jail.

He is charged with possession of cocaine.

