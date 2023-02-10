Thornebrook Gallery closing after 41 years

Thornebrook Gallery closing after 41 years
Thornebrook Gallery closing after 41 years
By Kristin Chase
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Thornebrook Gallery is closing next Saturday, February 18th.

It’s been a hub of artisan jewelry, crafts, fine art, and picture frames.

Owner, David Arrighi, opened the gallery when he graduated from UF in 1980.

“I don’t bring anything into this gallery that I don’t love, and I think that’s what comes through with my folks. They’ve learned that if it’s in here it has some value. Sometimes you have to look a little to find the value but it’s always there,” said Arrighi.

He said after 41 years it is time to scale back.

Although the physical location is closing, the gallery will now be online.

