Woman arrested for child neglect, animal neglect after dog found dead in Putnam County

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County deputies arrested a woman Tuesday on two charges of child neglect and one charge of third-degree felony animal neglect after finding one dog dead, and three more on the brink of death.

Deputies assisted animal control in investigating the home of Tricia Neil, 43, after repeated complaints about aggressive dogs running towards passersby and growing piles of garbage in the front yard.

Putnam Code Enforcement officials condemned the house due to “a plethora of violations”, including exposed wiring, holes in the floor and roof, and insulation hanging from the ceiling. Trash and rotten food was reportedly also covering the floor of the house, being impassible in nearly every room.

According to deputies, Neil sometimes lived out of a mobile home in Keystone Heights, which was missing doors, windows, and flooring.

Animal control found seven dogs at the property, one which was deceased, and three which were on the brink of death. Five of the surviving dogs were surrendered to animal control and one was given to Neil’s mother.

According to deputies, two children living at the residence were at school at the time of Neil’s arrest. A copy of the arrest report was sent to the Department of Children and Families.

Neil was arrested and released on $2,500 bond. Charges have been forwarded to the state attorney’s office for three counts of misdemeanor animal neglect, and two charges of child neglect.

