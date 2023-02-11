3rd annual Beer for Brains event in High Springs honors beloved softball coach

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - People in High Springs took cover and attempted to stay dry at the third annual “Beer for Brains” event.

The event was held at high springs brewery and honors the memory of Jeremy Payne, who died of brain cancer in 2020.

Payne was the softball coach at Santa Fe High School and helped start a softball league in high springs.

A friend of Payne’s got emotional when asked about his impact to the area.

“Take a look around,” said Chad Howell, “it’s phenomenal. There are some of these girls that are now sophomores, juniors in high school that played for him...He was a good dude.”

Payne’s daughters shared what they want people to know about their father.

“He was the most driven, dedicated, whole hearted person that I probably knew,” said Makenna Payne.

“He never gave up his fight,” said Madison Payne.

People at the event were treated to beer and food from local bar-b-q vendors.

There was also a raffle and live music for entertainment.

One organizer said the amount of support for Payne shows what makes high springs a special community.

“It’s fantastic because with High Springs and Alachua,” said Howell, “a lot of these kids live in both of these cities and with the combination of both cities the community’s larger and just gets everybody out. It’s amazing.”

“All of the proceeds raised at the event will go towards helping local families who have loved ones dealing with brain cancer, brain cancer research, and the Santa Fe High softball team.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.