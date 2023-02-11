Boys H.S. Basketball: Buzzer-beater carries Hawthorne past Newberry for district title

(WCJB) -District championship night in boys high school basketball delivered some fantastic finishes on Friday, including the Class 1A-District 6 title bout between Hawthorne and Newberry. The Hornets’ Isaac Taplis scored on a game-winning putback as time ran out to give Hawthorne (9-6) the win. Both schools should be safely in the region tournament.

Elsewhere, North Marion snapped Santa Fe’s 18-game winning streak, 71-69 in the finals of Class 4A-District 5.

Other NCFL teams in boys basketball district title games:

3A-District 2 : P.K. Yonge (14-10) def. Interlachen (19-8), 54-41

5A-District 2: Columbia (18-9) def. Rickards (13-12), 68-38

6A-District 2: GHS (21-6) def. Buchholz (13-14), 59-55

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.