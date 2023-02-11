Boys H.S. Basketball: Buzzer-beater carries Hawthorne past Newberry for district title

District champs advance to regionals, runners-up have to sweat out at-large selection
GHS beats Buchholz for third time
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) -District championship night in boys high school basketball delivered some fantastic finishes on Friday, including the Class 1A-District 6 title bout between Hawthorne and Newberry. The Hornets’ Isaac Taplis scored on a game-winning putback as time ran out to give Hawthorne (9-6) the win. Both schools should be safely in the region tournament.

Elsewhere, North Marion snapped Santa Fe’s 18-game winning streak, 71-69 in the finals of Class 4A-District 5.

Other NCFL teams in boys basketball district title games:

3A-District 2: P.K. Yonge (14-10) def. Interlachen (19-8), 54-41

5A-District 2: Columbia (18-9) def. Rickards (13-12), 68-38

6A-District 2: GHS (21-6) def. Buchholz (13-14), 59-55

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

H.S. Boys Hoops: Exciting district title game wins for Hawthorne, North Marion, among others
P.K. Yonge School, Friday
P.K. Yonge girls advance to soccer regional final, defeating FSU High, 3-0
P.K. Yonge girls advance to soccer region title game
Florida's Trinity Thomas competes on the uneven bars during an NCAA gymnastics meet against...
A pair of perfect 10.0′s deliver another win for UF gymnastics over Missouri