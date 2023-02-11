Georgia man arrested after brandishing a knife
Feb. 11, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Georgia is in jail after flashing his knives around midtown in Gainesville.
According to Gainesville police officers, 24-year-old Kellum West was arrested on February 10th, in the early morning after several calls came in about him having a knife near midtown plaza.
When West saw the officers arrive he took off, but ultimately fell and was put into a squad car.
West is being charged with resisting arrest and violation of parole.
