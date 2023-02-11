Georgia man arrested after brandishing a knife

A man from Georgia was arrested in Gainesville for brandishing knives in midtown.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Georgia is in jail after flashing his knives around midtown in Gainesville.

According to Gainesville police officers, 24-year-old Kellum West was arrested on February 10th, in the early morning after several calls came in about him having a knife near midtown plaza.

When West saw the officers arrive he took off, but ultimately fell and was put into a squad car.

West is being charged with resisting arrest and violation of parole.

