GPD official gives statements on recent homicide arrest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested Dallvion Parker, 28, on two counts of first degree murder and attempted murder.

GPD officials say officers were able to locate Parker’s vehicle with the help of the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Task Force, as well as the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: Deputies arrest murder suspect in deadly shooting in Gainesville neighborhood

Last Thursday, Avery-Hoisington, 33, and Trayvon Sheppard, 21, were killed in a triple shooting.

The third victim, a man who called Gainesville police from the scene, was hospitalized.

According to David Chudzik, the public information officer at GPD, “we have to remember, there were three victims in this case- in this senseless killing, we had two people who died and someone who’s still… fighting for their life, fighting to survive, and obviously a lot of families are impacted by that.”

Police officials say Parker also shot at a fourth person before fleeing.

According to the Gainesville police report, Parker is the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims.

TRENDING: FHP Report: Deadly Tesla crash on I-75 in Gainesville caused by “human error”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.