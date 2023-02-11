GPD official gives statements on recent homicide arrest

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested Dallvion Parker, 28, on two counts of first degree murder and attempted murder.

GPD officials say officers were able to locate Parker’s vehicle with the help of the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Task Force, as well as the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: Deputies arrest murder suspect in deadly shooting in Gainesville neighborhood

Last Thursday, Avery-Hoisington, 33, and Trayvon Sheppard, 21, were killed in a triple shooting.

The third victim, a man who called Gainesville police from the scene, was hospitalized.

According to David Chudzik, the public information officer at GPD, “we have to remember, there were three victims in this case- in this senseless killing, we had two people who died and someone who’s still… fighting for their life, fighting to survive, and obviously a lot of families are impacted by that.”

Police officials say Parker also shot at a fourth person before fleeing.

According to the Gainesville police report, Parker is the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims.

TRENDING: FHP Report: Deadly Tesla crash on I-75 in Gainesville caused by “human error”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

Ocala man arrested after fatally shooting another man while asleep on the couch in Dunnellon
GPD official gives statements on recent homicide arrest
Sheriff's deputies said Brian Welcome shot and killed the victim while he was asleep on the...
Ocala man arrested after fatally shooting another man while asleep on the couch in Dunnellon
Steve Spurrier Way unveiled
Steve Spurrier Way: Celebration Pointe road named after Head Ball Coach