Ocala man arrested after fatally shooting another man while asleep on the couch in Dunnellon

Sheriff's deputies said Brian Welcome shot and killed the victim while he was asleep on the...
Sheriff's deputies said Brian Welcome shot and killed the victim while he was asleep on the couch.(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-two-year-old Brian Welcome was arrested for the murder of 41-year-old Eric Daugherty that happened on November 28 at a home on Walnut Street in Dunnellon.

This is the first homicide within the city limits in 32 years. Alicia Gallagher lives nearby and said neighbors have been on high alert.

“The whole neighborhood is on alert and they’re always asking who are you and they’re wanting to make sure and it has not been the same and hopefully things will go back to normal.”

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies said Welcome came to the home with a friend where they were multiple people inside.

An eyewitness said he was in the living room with Welcome sitting at a table, and Daugherty was sleeping on the couch.

“Detectives found out that welcome had gone to the house and was hanging out and out of nowhere just completely cold-blooded stood up and shot the victim while he was sleeping and fatally wounding him,” said MCSO public information officer Valerie Strong.

Investigators said Welcome shot the victim twice.

“The idea that somebody cold-blooded shot somebody almost eyeshot of my house it’s terrifying,” said Gallagher.

In the arrest report, the eyewitness added that he thought about taking the gun from the shooter, but he was scared for his life.

Strong said it was good to get a killer off the streets.

“He has been convicted of 21 felonies and now he is out there in cold blood killing people while they are sleeping for as we know no apparent reason. So it is great to have him off the streets so our citizens can sleep a little bit tonight knowing he’s not out there.”

Welcome was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

