A pair of perfect 10.0′s deliver another win for UF gymnastics over Missouri

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was the Gators 17th annual “Link for Pink” night at the O’Connell Center. As the No. 3 Florida gymnastics team knocked off No. 15 Missouri, 198.350 - 196.625. The Gators score was the second highest of the nation.

The night started with vault as Chloe Clark scored a career high 9.85. Trinity Thomas and Kayla DiCello put up a 9.9 to close it out. Speaking about DiCello, the SEC freshman gymnast of the week nailed a perfect 10 on bars. It was her first career 10.0 with Gator gymnastics. Thomas would follow that up with her 24th perfect 10 on beam and won the all-around. It was her fifth on beam

The Gators would put this one away with a terrific performance on floor. It was a triple threat from Thomas, Leanne Wong and Sloane Blakely as they drew up each a 9.975.

Florida remains undefeated and will travel to Baton Rouge to take on No. 9 LSU next Friday.

