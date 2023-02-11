A pair of perfect 10.0′s deliver another win for UF gymnastics over Missouri

Kayla DiCello scored a perfect 10 on bars
Florida's Trinity Thomas competes on the uneven bars during an NCAA gymnastics meet against...
Florida's Trinity Thomas competes on the uneven bars during an NCAA gymnastics meet against Georgia on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was the Gators 17th annual “Link for Pink” night at the O’Connell Center. As the No. 3 Florida gymnastics team knocked off No. 15 Missouri, 198.350 - 196.625. The Gators score was the second highest of the nation.

The night started with vault as Chloe Clark scored a career high 9.85. Trinity Thomas and Kayla DiCello put up a 9.9 to close it out. Speaking about DiCello, the SEC freshman gymnast of the week nailed a perfect 10 on bars. It was her first career 10.0 with Gator gymnastics. Thomas would follow that up with her 24th perfect 10 on beam and won the all-around. It was her fifth on beam

The Gators would put this one away with a terrific performance on floor. It was a triple threat from Thomas, Leanne Wong and Sloane Blakely as they drew up each a 9.975.

Florida remains undefeated and will travel to Baton Rouge to take on No. 9 LSU next Friday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Florida High School Girls Basketball: Hawthorne vs Madison County
Girls H.S. Basketball: Hawthorne, Newberry among NCFL playoff survivors
H.S.girls basketball: Region semis (1A), region quarterfinals (2A-7A)
Florida guard KK Deans (3) in action during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against...
Cold-shooting Gator women fall to Mississippi State, 73-56