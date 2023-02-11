P.K. Yonge girls advance to soccer regional final, defeating FSU High, 3-0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Chloe Westbrooks scored twice, and Faith Hardy delivered a goal and an assist to help the P.K Yonge girls soccer team past FSU High on Friday, 3-0 in the Class 3A region semifinals. With the victory, the top-seeded Blue Wave (14-4-1) advance to a region title game on Tuesday, which they will host.

Against the Seminoles, the Blue Wave led 1-0 at halftime but broke it open with a pair in the second half.

P.K. Yonge’s opponent in the region championship game will be Bolles, a 3-0 winner over Maclay on Friday.

