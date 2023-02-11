P.K. Yonge girls advance to soccer regional final, defeating FSU High, 3-0
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Chloe Westbrooks scored twice, and Faith Hardy delivered a goal and an assist to help the P.K Yonge girls soccer team past FSU High on Friday, 3-0 in the Class 3A region semifinals. With the victory, the top-seeded Blue Wave (14-4-1) advance to a region title game on Tuesday, which they will host.
Against the Seminoles, the Blue Wave led 1-0 at halftime but broke it open with a pair in the second half.
P.K. Yonge’s opponent in the region championship game will be Bolles, a 3-0 winner over Maclay on Friday.
