Steve Spurrier Way: Celebration Pointe road named after Head Ball Coach

The road by the coach's restaurant now bares his name as well.
By Camron Lunn
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida’s winningest head coach, and namesake of the football field at Ben Hill Griffen Stadium can add another feather to his visor: namesake of an Alachua County Road.

Steve Spurrier Way was unveiled on Friday outside of the coach’s namesake restaurant in Celebration Pointe.

The road separates Regal Cinemas movie theater from the rest of the businesses at the site. Of all the honors that now bares Spurrier’s name, this one may be the last.

“I’ve had enough things named, now we just need to get our football team winning again,” said Spurrier.

The coach says that having Florida Field named in his honor is his most special accolade. Several Gator greats, including 1996 Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel and Spurrier’s old boss, former athletic director Jeremy Foley spoke along with other local politicians.

