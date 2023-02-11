Two arrested in Suwannee County child abuse investigation

Sarah and Justin Fadness (pictured) were arrested on Friday for child abuse and neglect
Sarah and Justin Fadness (pictured) were arrested on Friday for child abuse and neglect(SCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County deputies arrested a Live Oak couple Friday for child abuse and neglect.

SCSO deputies investigated allegations of abuse of a child by Justin Fadness and Sarah Fadness, discovering the child victim had been deprived of food, and beaten to the point of bruising.

According to deputies, the child showed scars from previous injuries related to abuse.

Investigators also found out that the child would be locked inside of their bedroom for hours at a time with little to no food.

SCSO officials say the child was malnourished that medical intervention was necessary.

Both parents were arrested and taken to Suwannee County Jail for charges of aggravated child abuse and child neglect.

Their collective bonds are set at over $1 million.

