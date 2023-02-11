Wastewater infrastructure in North Central Florida to receive part of $240 million grant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Wastewater infrastructure projects in North Central Florida are receiving funding as part of a $240 million push for environmental protection.

Governor Ron DeSantis awarded the money through the Wastewater Grant Program, which will help to support 36 wastewater projects in Florida.

That includes Gainesville, which is being awarded $22.5 million for the GRU main street water reclamation facility.

Other notable North Central Florida projects receiving funding include:

High Springs, which is receiving around $2.5 million for wastewater service at the 1-75 and county road 236 interchange.

Newberry, which is receiving $4 million for a wastewater plant expansion.

Fort White, which is receiving $4.5 million for phase two of a regional wastewater facility.

Starke, which is receiving $2 million for their wastewater treatment plant.

And Cross City, which is receiving $4 million for a septic tank to sewer project.

