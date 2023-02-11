Wastewater infrastructure in North Central Florida to receive part of $240 million grant

Wastewater infrastructure projects in North Central Florida are receiving funding
Wastewater infrastructure projects in North Central Florida are receiving funding(Miss. Emergency Management Agency)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Wastewater infrastructure projects in North Central Florida are receiving funding as part of a $240 million push for environmental protection.

Governor Ron DeSantis awarded the money through the Wastewater Grant Program, which will help to support 36 wastewater projects in Florida.

That includes Gainesville, which is being awarded $22.5 million for the GRU main street water reclamation facility.

Other notable North Central Florida projects receiving funding include:

  • High Springs, which is receiving around $2.5 million for wastewater service at the 1-75 and county road 236 interchange.
  • Newberry, which is receiving $4 million for a wastewater plant expansion.
  • Fort White, which is receiving $4.5 million for phase two of a regional wastewater facility.
  • Starke, which is receiving $2 million for their wastewater treatment plant.
  • And Cross City, which is receiving $4 million for a septic tank to sewer project.

Click here to view a full list of Florida projects receiving funding.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him

Latest News

Woman arrested for child neglect, animal neglect after dog found dead in Putnam County
Booking photo for Dallvion Parker, 28, accused murder
GPD official gives statements on recent homicide arrest
Ocala man arrested after fatally shooting another man while asleep on the couch in Dunnellon
GPD official gives statements on recent homicide arrest