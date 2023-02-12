OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fall into vat of chocolate

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mars Wrigley in the June accident at the Elizabethtown M&M/Mars factory.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Federal workplace safety authorities have fined a central Pennsylvania confectionery factory more than $14,500 following an accident last year in which two workers fell into a vat of chocolate.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mars Wrigley in the June accident at the Elizabethtown M&M/Mars factory, saying the workers were not authorized to work in the tanks and weren’t trained on the proper safety procedures for the equipment.

Officials said two workers employed by an outside contracting firm fell into the partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work. Emergency responders were able to free the pair by cutting a hole in the bottom of the tank, officials said. Both were taken to hospitals, one by helicopter.

A company representative told reporters last week that the safety of workers and outside contractors “is a top priority for our business.”

“As always, we appreciate OSHA’s collaborative approach to working with us to conduct the after-action review,” the representative said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

3rd annual Beer for Brains event in High Springs honors beloved softball coach
The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released.
Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man
Officer Becerra
Officer dies after fall from bridge in Colorado
21-year-old Pedro Aparico was arrested Sunday morning for disorderly conduct
Gainesville man arrested for disorderly conduct at University Avenue apartment building
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives remarks about the unidentified object in Canadian...
Trudeau speaks about object shot down over Canada