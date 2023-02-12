Gainesville man arrested for disorderly conduct at University Avenue apartment building

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after causing a disturbance at StadiumHouse apartments early Sunday morning.

According to GPD officers, Pedro Aparico, 21, was yelling and banging on the door of one Gainesville woman’s apartment.

A nearby witness called the police, and Aparico was escorted out of the building. Officers informed him that he would be arrested if he returned.

Once police left, Aparico attempted to get back in through the main entrance, using his foot and fists to kick the door.

According to officers, once Aparico got back into the building, he returned to the woman’s apartment, banging on the door even harder.

Aparico was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence. He is currently awaiting trial.

