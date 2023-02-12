Gainesville man arrested, found hiding in dumpster after ACSO chase

Dennis Darby, 23, was arrested Saturday afternoon after an on-foot chase led to him to a nearby...
Dennis Darby, 23, was arrested Saturday afternoon after an on-foot chase led to him to a nearby dumpster(ACSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - ACSO deputies arrested a man Saturday afternoon after an on-foot chase led to him to a nearby dumpster.

Deputies received multiple calls about an incident on Southwest Williston Road and 13th Street involving two men in a physical altercation, leading to a gun being drawn.

At the crosswalk median where the altercation occurred, ACSO officials say deputies approached Dennis Darby, 23, who asked the deputies if he was detained. When the deputies confirmed they were detaining him, he ran.

TRENDING: Gainesville man arrested for disorderly conduct at University Avenue apartment building

Deputies pursued Darby on foot to a dead-end area behind a building. While searching the area, deputies found Darby hiding inside of a nearby dumpster.

A firearm was found in a separate dumpster nearby, which law enforcement officers later confirmed belonged to Darby.

Darby was taken into custody for the concealed carrying of a firearm without a license, resisting arrest, and tampering with evidence for throwing his firearm in the dumpster.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

3rd annual Beer for Brains event in High Springs honors beloved softball coach
21-year-old Pedro Aparico was arrested Sunday morning for disorderly conduct
Gainesville man arrested for disorderly conduct at University Avenue apartment building
People gathered for 37th annual ‘Heart ball’ gala
A man who kneed an officer in the groin while being escorted out of a restaurant is under arrest.
Man arrested after assaulting an officer at a pizza restaurant