Gainesville man arrested, found hiding in dumpster after ACSO chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - ACSO deputies arrested a man Saturday afternoon after an on-foot chase led to him to a nearby dumpster.

Deputies received multiple calls about an incident on Southwest Williston Road and 13th Street involving two men in a physical altercation, leading to a gun being drawn.

At the crosswalk median where the altercation occurred, ACSO officials say deputies approached Dennis Darby, 23, who asked the deputies if he was detained. When the deputies confirmed they were detaining him, he ran.

Deputies pursued Darby on foot to a dead-end area behind a building. While searching the area, deputies found Darby hiding inside of a nearby dumpster.

A firearm was found in a separate dumpster nearby, which law enforcement officers later confirmed belonged to Darby.

Darby was taken into custody for the concealed carrying of a firearm without a license, resisting arrest, and tampering with evidence for throwing his firearm in the dumpster.

