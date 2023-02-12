Gator men’s basketball team fall to Vanderbilt, 88-80

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida returned from a two game road trip to host Vanderbilt at the sold out O’Connell Center. Saturday, the (13-12) Commodores shock the (13-12) Gators, 88-80. It is a huge hit to their NCAA tournament hopes. Florida has lost their last three games.

Both teams were going toe-to-toe towards the final seconds of the first half. When Kyle Lofton found Riley Kugel who put up the layup before the end of the half. Kugel would finish with a career high 18 points.

However, what separated these teams was the three-point line. The Commodores shot over 52 percent while the Gators were 2-20. Florida made 10 percent of their three point shots. Head coach Todd Golden said after the game, “Obviously, our guys are trying to make shots. We were really bad at executing things that are really important to our team, to our program. A huge part of that was our inability to defend the three point line today and that’s something that, as long as I’m the coach today, is going to be a huge emphasis of our program.”

Colin Castleton ended the afternoon with 25 points and 11 rebounds. It is his second “double-double” of the week. Castleton said, “They came out aggressive. They hit a bunch of tough shots to go on a little run there, and we came out stagnant a little on the offensive end, but they were able to hit open threes.” Vanderbilt’s Liam Thomas was 10 for 18 shooting from the field, 32 points and 75 percent from beyond the arc.

The Gators are tied with the Commodores and Arkansas with a 6-6 record in conference play.

Florida will host Ole Miss on Wednesday night.

