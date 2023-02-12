H.S. Boys Soccer: GHS advance to the Class 6A regional championship after 1-0 win over Gulf Breeze

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a two hour lightning delay, the Class 6A region semifinal kicked off between GHS and Gulf Breeze. The (16-0-1) Hurricanes shut out the (19-3-1) Dolphins, 1-0

GHS would score the one and only goal of the evening. After the corner kick by Isaac Gugel landed near the head of Dylan Fitzpatrick. The freshman would score off the header to take a one goal lead.

The Dolphins would not go away as GHS goalkeeper Elijah Witt was tested multiple times. In the second half, Gulf Breeze sophomore William Woodward would fire off the right corner. Witt would smack it away when another Dolphin tried to kick another. Witt stop two shots on goal in less than three seconds.

The Hurricanes will remain undefeated as they host the Class 6A regional championship Wednesday night

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.