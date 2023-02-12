Man arrested after assaulting an officer at a pizza restaurant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after assaulting an officer at a local pizza restaurant.

According to Gainesville Police officers, 29-year-old Lejean Brown was causing a disturbance at Gumby’s Pizza.

Brown was asked to leave the business but refused.

When officers attempted to handcuff Brown, he tensed up his body and then kneed an officer in the groin.

Brown is being charged with battery on an officer and resisting arrest.

