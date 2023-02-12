People gathered for 37th annual ‘Heart ball’ gala

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 150 people gathered at the Hilton conference center for the 37th annual “Heart ball” gala.

Members of the “American heart association” invited people in the community to celebrate those who promoted better heart health in the Gainesville community.

According to the American heart association website, heart disease is the number one killer in the world.

Tv20′s very own Paige Beck was the emcee for the event.

“We’re really bringing together the community members, the companies, our corporate volunteers that are embracing embracing the mission of the American Heart Association,” said Brittany Daley, the development director for AHA. “They have been doing the work in the community to educate on longer healthier lives, better choices in their nutrition. It’s a fun night to really come together, celebrate all those accomplishments and look back on a really great year.”

Daley says the goal is to raise more than 150 thousand dollars towards research to continue combating heart disease.

