Residents are relieved after police arrest murder suspect in deadly shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police arrested Dallvion Parker, 28 for the murder of Brittany Avery-Hoisington, 33, and Trayvon Sheppard, 21, and injured another person.

Police say Parker was the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims.

Residents like Brittany Bailey are relieved that the suspect is behind bars.

“I’m kind of a little speechless about how to feel about that sort of thing,” said Bailey. ‘I believe that the victim was pretty close in age to me so that makes it even more difficult you know and Gainesville is a small town so if this is a person that she knows, it’s just a very tense sort of a feeling.”

GPD officials arrested parker after locating his vehicle with the help of the U.S. Marshals Florida regional task force and Alachua county sheriff’s office.

Residents laid out flowers and balloons at a memorial site just outside of the victim’s apartment.

“I’m extending grace to all of those people who were involved because we live in a broken and we’re all broken.” said resident Gabrielle Perron. “ It was a shock but we are glad that things are now coming to light and we’re able to come together and support any way we can I want to be a part of that.’

Parker is in the Alachua county jail on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder charges.

