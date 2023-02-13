22 year anniversary of the death of a GPD officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It has been 22 years since a Gainesville Police officer was killed in the line of duty.

Officer Scott Baird was called to a road near Gainesville High School in the early hours of February 12th, 2001.

There was a large metal batting cage blocking NW 16th Terrace.

While waiting for backup, a 17-year-old boy drove into the batting cage, causing it to hit the officer.

Baird, who was 23 at the time and had served with GPD for 2 years, died.

Last night, February 11th, friends, family members, and officers held a candlelight remembrance ceremony for him at his memorial.

