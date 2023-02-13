Charges changed against Dixie County man accused of killing 14-year-old girl

Dixie County Sheriff's Office arrests Waymore Gerhardt for the murder of Demiah Appling
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The state attorney’s office is changing the charges against one of the individuals accused of kidnapping and murdering a 14-year-old girl from Dixie County.

Waymore Gerhardt was initially charged by Dixie County Sheriff’s Office deputies with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of Demiah Appling, whose body was discovered in early December.

RELATED: Dixie County Sheriff’s Office arrests man wanted for murder of Demiah Appling

Now, prosecutors are pursuing a charge of second-degree murder without premeditation. He was also charged with kidnapping, aggravated child abuse, tampering with evidence, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Gerhardt has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

RELATED: FDLE identifies human remains found in Gilchrist County as Demiah Appling

Keith Anderson, a juvenile, was also arrested in connection to the murder. The case is still considered in the investigation phase.

TV20's Cameron gives an update on the Dixie County deputies' search for man accused of kidnapping and murdering Demiah Appling

