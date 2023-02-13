Charges changed against Dixie County man accused of killing 14-year-old girl
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The state attorney’s office is changing the charges against one of the individuals accused of kidnapping and murdering a 14-year-old girl from Dixie County.
Waymore Gerhardt was initially charged by Dixie County Sheriff’s Office deputies with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of Demiah Appling, whose body was discovered in early December.
Now, prosecutors are pursuing a charge of second-degree murder without premeditation. He was also charged with kidnapping, aggravated child abuse, tampering with evidence, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
Gerhardt has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.
Keith Anderson, a juvenile, was also arrested in connection to the murder. The case is still considered in the investigation phase.
