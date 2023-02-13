Climate change art exhibit at the Oak Hammock Retirement Community

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Middle school students in Gainesville are using art in a class on climate change.

Students from St. Patrick’s Interparish School created an exhibit titled “Trashformations,” where everything is made of 70 percent or more re-purposed and recycled materials.

The creations were on display today at the Oak Hammock Retirement Community in collaboration with the Institute for Learning in Retirement.

This educational group leads a “climate conversations” course at the retirement home which works with the students’ re-purposed creations.

“This is a jellyfish. That’s an old cutting board and this is all styrofoam. I wanted to use styrofoam cause that takes a really long time to decompose. this is mostly yarn and fabric,” said an attending middle school student, Gabby Musalo.

Oak Hammock residents were able to vote for their favorite creation.

In 1st place was The Carnival, in 2nd The Dress, and in 3rd The Cobra.

TRENDING: Charges changed against Dixie County man accused of killing 14-year-old girl

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.