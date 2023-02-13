Drunk driver from Gainesville crashes through Suwannee County business

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - People were sent running after a suspected drunk driver drove through a restaurant in Branford on Sunday and left the scene.

Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into “Sandwich on Main.” The driver then left the scene of the crash.

Deputies, a K9 unit, and Florida Department of Agriculture officers located the driver, Nickolas Bowen of Gainesville, near Steamboat Inn. During an interview with deputies, Bowen admitted to driving the vehicle.

TRENDING: Residents are relieved after police arrest murder suspect in deadly shooting

They say Bowen had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and was unsteady on his feet. They determined he was under the influence of alcohol and placed him under arrest.

Bowen was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.