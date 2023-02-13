Drunk driver from Gainesville crashes through Suwannee County business

Suwannee County Jail booking photo for Nickolas Bowen of Gainesville
Suwannee County Jail booking photo for Nickolas Bowen of Gainesville(SCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - People were sent running after a suspected drunk driver drove through a restaurant in Branford on Sunday and left the scene.

Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into “Sandwich on Main.” The driver then left the scene of the crash.

Deputies, a K9 unit, and Florida Department of Agriculture officers located the driver, Nickolas Bowen of Gainesville, near Steamboat Inn. During an interview with deputies, Bowen admitted to driving the vehicle.

They say Bowen had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and was unsteady on his feet. They determined he was under the influence of alcohol and placed him under arrest.

Bowen was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

