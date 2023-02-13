Fans in Gainesville enjoy Super Bowl watch party

It was hard to find a seat at The Swamp restaurant in the first Super Bowl since the famous restaurant reopened
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Swamp in Gainesville was packed with fans to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs do battle in Super Bowl 57.

People represented teams across the NFL, but the Eagles had the strongest showing.

I spoke with fans of each team before the game about what it would mean for their team to bring home the Super Bowl.

“I think it would be so cool,” said Amanda Rossello, who grew up near Philadelphia. “Just the experience alone from the first time with such a huge fan base that literally will go crazy for anything, I think it would just be a great experience.”

“We lost in the MLS cup—the Union lost—then the Phillies lost the world series,” said Eagles fan, Kira McDonnell. “So we really need this one. We gotta bring it home.”

“I’d probably go back to Kansas City for it,” said Isabella Butell, who grew up in Kansas City. “I haven’t seen my family in quite a while back there. So I think I’d probably go back cause it would be that big of a deal.”

This was the first Super Bowl since The Swamp reopened and it was hard to find a spot.

People told me it was great to have The Swamp back for big events like the Super Bowl.

