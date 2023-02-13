Gainesville mayor outlines next steps of negotiating DEI director’s salary, which could nearly double

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward is explaining the next steps in negotiating the contract for one interim charter officer, whose salary could nearly double.

Zeriah Folston is the Interim Director of the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

As of now, he makes an annual salary of nearly $148,000.

In a meeting on February 2nd, commissioners considered raising it to $218,000 annually. That would be a 47% salary increase.

“It seems high to me. I think we have to take care of other subjects first instead of just raising their salaries,” said Joao Novaes, resident.

However at the meeting, Commissioners Ed Book and Reina Saco voted to not move forward with that, but the commission did confirm the contracts for several other charter officers.

Mayor Harvey Ward is now reaching out to mayors in other cities to get a better idea of what the pay range should be for this position.

“It’s not uncommon to have an equity director. It is extremely uncommon to have one that is a charter officer,” said Ward.

He said that is posing a problem when determining what the salary should be.

“We’ve given a tremendous amount of responsibilities to that position and we need to make sure that the leader is compensated appropriately.”

This comes as the city’s HR department recently conducted an investigation on Folston after employees in his office claimed he created a toxic work environment.

After interviewing several employees, they found Folston did not violate the code of conduct.

For that reason, Ward said the investigation will have no impact on his contract.

Ward expects that Folston’s contract will be on the agenda again in about a month.

