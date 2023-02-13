Gator men’s golf team win their fourth consecutive Gators Invitational

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The high winds and cold temperatures were not a factor for the Florida men’s golf team on Sunday. The Gators won their fourth straight Gators Invitational at Mark Bostick Golf Course with a team score of -14. It is their 29th time winning this event in program history. 12 schools including Florida competed this weekend

Florida’s Ricky Castillo finished the weekend with his third collegiate win. Castillo shot a combined score of 199 and overall 11 under. He bogeyed on the 18th hole and had to compete in a playoff hole with Georgia Southern’s Mason Williams. Williams would bogey and Castillo would make par making way for an emotional victory.

Tyler Wilkes would secure third place at six under. Yuxin Lin added a top five finish ending his day at four under. Fred Blondi in sixth at one under and Giovanni Manzoni rounded out the top 10 at two over.

Head coach J.C. Deacon said, “It means a lot. We work really hard for these opportunities. To be able to come home and get the job done is huge for our guys and to keep the momentum going. This solidifies the work we’ve been putting in. Our practices are a lot more detailed, thorough, and the work that’s been put in has been paying off for these guys. It’s always nice when the results happen because it’s never guaranteed, but to win in front of our home crowd and gator nation is a big deal.”

The Gators will travel to Las Vegas, NV on the weekend of February 26th to take on Southern Highlands.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.