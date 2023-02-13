Gator women’s basketball team fall apart at Georgia, 81-55

ATHENS, GA. (WCJB) - The Florida women’s basketball team could not find a offensive rhythm in Athens, GA. The (14-11) Gators fall to the (17-9) Bulldogs, 81-55.

The Gators found themselves down 20-8 at the end of the first quarter. There was a glimmer of hope when KK Deans hit a three pointer midway through the second quarter. However, they could not contain Javyn Nicholson. Nicholson came off the bench, dropped 17 points and 7-13 from the field. The Florida offense could not find any consistency as they found themselves down 39-28 at the half.

Florida tried to rally early in the third, but were shut down by the Bulldogs defense. They shot less than 33 percent and finished 6-22 from the three point line. Florida had one scorer in double digits, Georgia had four.

The Gators are 3-9 in conference play and hit the crucial part of their schedule.

Florida will be at No. 1 South Carolina on Wednesday and host No. 3 LSU.

