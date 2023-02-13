Gator women’s lacrosse wins season opener, 17-8 over Michigan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a memorable kickoff to the 2023 Florida women’s lacrosse team’s season. The No. 7 Gators take out No. 17 Michigan, 18-7.

Florida had a fast start as Maggi Hall sprint across the back of the net , then lost her footing and scored to make it a 2-0 lead. Hall put up her first hat trick of the season. Madison Waters followed up with three goals of her own including a score with 30 seconds left in the first half. Gators led 6-4 at the half.

Florida would outscore the Wolverines 12-3. Emma LoPinto had a terrific start to her sophomore season as she netted four goals. Gators goalkeeper Sarah Reznick finished the day with 12 saves.

Florida have won their last six season openers. They hit the road to take on defending champion North Carolina at Chapel Hill, NC on Saturday night.

