‘If you want to go home, you need to leave’: Gilchrist County man fires shotgun, threatens deputies

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Gilchrist County was arrested over the weekend after deputies say he threatened them and fired a shotgun as a form of intimidation.

Deputies say they went to a home on Northeast 18th Trail in Trenton on Saturday to conduct a well-being check on a woman who lived at the home. As they spoke to the woman in the driveway, a shotgun was fired nearby.

Deputies say Jonathon Hampton, 33, began shouting threats at deputies while hidden out of sight. He fired a second shot and stated if they wanted to go home they needed to leave.

When he stepped out where deputies could see him, Hampton was unarmed. He was arrested and a shotgun was located a short distance away.

Hampton is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of resisting arrest with violence, and other charges. His bond was set at more than a million dollars.

TRENDING: Drunk driver from Gainesville crashes through Suwannee County business

“Being a Deputy Sheriff inherently brings risks and dangers,” Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Shultz stated. “There is no such thing as a ‘routine call or traffic stop’. We train to be vigilant and cognizant of dangers at all times and in all places. I am proud of each member of our office and all they do to exemplify the ‘One Team, One Mission’ concept day and night. I am beyond grateful that God protected our deputies during this situation and that they were able to resolve the situation safely and without injury.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.