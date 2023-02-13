Ina A. Colen Academy celebrates Random Acts of Kindness Week by teaming up with school clothing brand

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ina A. Colen Academy is teaming up with school wear brand French Toast to celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Week starting on Monday.

French Toast sent the K-8 school special shirts that say, “Kindness is my Superpower.”

School staff will encourage students to treat their peers with kindness in the best ways they know how.

Along with the shirts, French Toast sent the school special certificates for teachers to give out to students who show kindness throughout the year.

Random Acts of Kindness Week is celebrated and recognized all throughout this week.

