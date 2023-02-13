Marion County man dead after crashing an ATV

2 men were in an ATV crash in Marion County, leaving 1 man dead.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 1 man from Marion County is dead after crashing an ATV on the night of February 11th.

2 men from Dunnellon were riding in an ATV near SW 72nd Circle and SW 148th Place Road.

The ATV hit a tree around 11:30 p.m.

Marion County Fire Rescue crews took the 32-year-old driver to the Ocala Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The 48-year-old passenger has minor injuries.

